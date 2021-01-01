From laura ashley
Laura Ashley Victoria 4-Piece Taupe Floral 300-Thread Count Sateen King Sheet Set, Brown
Romantic yet modern, Victoria by Laura Ashley is a delicate floral toile printed on luxurious 300 thread count all cotton sateen. Indulge yourself! its tailored simplicity and neutral beige and cream palette give it a fresh modern look that is perfect for any bedroom. Sheet set includes flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases. Coordinate with matching duvet cover. Queen Sheet Set includes: One queen flat sheet (102"LX94"W), one queen fitted sheet (60"LX80"W) and two standard pillowcases (20"LX30"W), King Sheet Set includes: One king flat sheet (102"LX112"W), one king fitted sheet (80"LX80"W) and two king pillowcases (20"LX40"W). Color: Taupe.