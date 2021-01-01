Victoire Solid Wood Folding Room Divider

The room divider is made of pinewood, healthy and environmentally friendly, solid and durable, high quality. The whole process from material selection to production is healthy and pollution-free, making your life close to nature and bringing you a good quality of life. This room divider screen uses the classic coloring method-charcoal, presents a classic beauty, classic style, environmentally friendly craftsmanship, looks more beautiful, can bring a strong book fragrance and natural charm to your room. Room dividers are foldable, lightweight, easy to move, and have a variety of uses. It can be used as a room divider, create a private space for good sealing and high privacy, also can be placed beside the window, to block the strong sunlight. The design of the louver pane creates an elegant appearance, allowing the shimmer and air to pass through. It is suitable for anywhere, such as living room, bedroom office, restaurant, hotelEach panel of the room divider is connected by a metal hinge, which can be folded and unfolded smoothly for easy movement and placement. The bottom is equipped with a silicone non-slip mat, which can make the screen placed more stable, while effectively preventing scratches on the floor. Number of Panels: 4, Size: 67" H x 63" W x 0.7" D