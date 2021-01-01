From tomahawk power
Tomahawk Power Vibrating Concrete Power Screed with two 12 ft. Magnesium Boards and Honda Engine | TVSAH+12P+12P
Advertisement
Simple to operate and with a low maintenance design, Tomahawk Pro Series concrete screeds are the ultimate tool for professional concrete jobs. Powered by the industry’s reliable Honda GX35 engine, the TVSA-H provides uniform vibration over the length of the blade for best concrete finishing results. Save more than 75% in labor costs when choosing Tomahawk over conventional finishing methods. Tomahawk Power Vibrating Concrete Power Screed with two 12 ft. Magnesium Boards and Honda Engine | TVSAH+12P+12P