Couristan Vibrata Reflections Multi-Pastels 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

Add a touch of warmth and expressiveness to any room with the fresh look of the Vibrata area rug line. Featuring patterns ranging from traditionally inspired to abstract designs, the Vibrata line has style versatility that can brighten a room with a subtle yet chic feel. In addition to gorgeous looks, this collection brings luxury to your home with a dense pile that feels incredibly plush underfoot. Turn your living room into your favorite spot to unwind, or bring a resort-like feel to your bedroom with the luxe atmosphere Vibrata sets. Color: Multi-Pastels.