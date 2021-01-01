Advertisement
Create a look all your own with the Artifacts Collection Timeless and classic in its inspiration, Artifacts allows you to coordinate faucets, accessories, showering, and finishes to express your personal style This Artifacts bath faucet handle trim combines quality craftsmanship with a vintage artisan design to lend character and authenticity to your bathing space Combine it with your choice of Artifacts bath spout KOHLER Vibrant Polished Nickel Bathroom Sink Faucet Handle | T98071-3-SN