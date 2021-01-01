Vibrant Geo III - Graphic Art Print

Transform your indoor/outdoor wall décor with wall art. This product is a perfect example of exposing objects with an abstract art approach, transforming them into artworks. The surface is clear polished and adhered precisely to the fine ink print allowing the color and metallic attributes to transcend through the reflective nature providing a great depth of field. The rear hanging system is only visible at an angle and allows the ArtPlexi to appear as floating on your wall-creating a sleek statement. Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1" D