Vibo LED Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Clear - Finish: White - (EUM1969449)

The Vibo LED Pendant Light by Huxe enlivens a wide range of indoor living spaces. A square metal canopy anchors the fixture, sending four cables and a single power cord down to a plate cut into a softly lobed silhouette. Lamping is set inside a series of dome structures set above each lobe, tucking a posable LED into a hemispherical housing that rotates within the domes open base. A clear crystal shade gentles direct glare from the lamping, which can be oriented directly downward for an assembly of potent downlight or aimed indirectly for a wide-reaching ambient warmth. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear. Finish: White with Black