From vibe by jaipur living
VIBE BY JAIPUR LIVING Vibe Jemsa Blue/Orange 9 ft. 3 in. x 13 ft. 3 in. Medallion Rectangle Area Rug
Advertisement
A complementary mix of vibrant and natural tones combine to create the effortlessly stylish Terra collection. Space-dyed Polyester lends a unique colorway and subtle, dimensional sheen to the stunningly detailed design. The eye-catching and colorful Jemsa rug offers an ornate accent with an elegant medallion motif in rich hues of olive, orange, red, blue, ivory, and gray. Durable low maintenance rug. Color: Blue/Orange.