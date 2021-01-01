Via Wall / Ceiling Light by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (03-190-D-27P2)

Using materials crafted by hand that offer eco-friendly benefits, the Via Wall/Ceiling Light provides the ultimate in home interior design flexibility. Hang the easy-to-install light fixture on a dining room wall to accentuate a painting or place it in the center of a ceiling above a kitchen table. The wood grain lines vary in size and shape to produce aesthetically pleasing symmetry for smaller rooms. Rich, smooth walnut exudes rustic charm to complement other bucolic artifacts strategically placed in a bedroom or home office. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Dark-Stained Walnut