Mitzi by Hudson Valley Lighting Via 1-Light Polished Nickel Wall Sconce with White Accents

Sconces are a throwback that remains vital in thoughtful design. Whether entertaining friends or staying in and catching up on you-time, sconces set to a dimmer switch allow you to master the mood. Use them to playfully add personality to your space, taking it from functional to optimal along the way. Lighting Tip 101: Sconces should always be wired to a dimmer switch. Everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of good design in their home and now everyone can. Meet Mitzi. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lightings grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, each fixture embodies form and function in perfect harmony. Less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design.