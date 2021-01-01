Verbatim Vi550 S3 49351 256GB SATA 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive

Verbatim's Vi550 SATA III 2.5" Internal SSDs are an ideal choice for transforming the performance of any hard drive-based PC or laptop computer. Featuring the SATA III interface, the Vi550 Internal SSDs boast transfer speeds of up to 560 MB/s read and up to 460 MB/s write (performance may vary). With transfer speeds far superior to mechanical hard drives, get ready to experience decreased system boot time, more efficient multi-tasking, and faster system responsiveness. These SSDs utilize cutting-edge 3D NAND flash technology along with an industry renowned Phison controller to deliver lightning-fast and reliable SSD performance. Backed by Verbatim's 3-year limited warranty, the Vi550 SATA III 2.5" Internal SSDs are an ideal choice for upgrading your hard drive-based system. Sequential transfer speeds based on internal testing using ATTO benchmark. Actual performance may vary depending on host computer environment and use conditions. Transfer speeds are capacity dependent - see spec sheet for additional details..3-year limited warranty.Ideal option for upgrading hard drive-based PC or laptop computer.Phison controller.Cutting-edge 3D NAND flash technology.Lightning-fast data transfer with up to 560 MB/s read and up to 460 MB/s write (performance may vary).256GB storage capacity