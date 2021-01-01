Verbatim Vi550 70077 1TB SATA/600 Internal Solid State Drive

Verbatim's Vi550 SATA III 2.5" Internal SSDs are an ideal choice for transforming the performance of any hard drive-based PC or laptop computer. Featuring the SATA III interface, the Vi550 Internal SSDs boast read transfer speeds of up to 560 MB/s. With transfer speeds far superior to mechanical hard drives, get ready to experience decreased system boot time, more efficient multi-tasking, and faster system responsiveness. Available in a wide range of capacities, the Vi550 Internal SSDs give you the flexibility you need for files, pictures, video, and software storage. These SSDs utilize cutting-edge 3D NAND flash technology along with an industry renowned Phison controller to deliver lightning-fast and reliable SSD performance. The Vi550 SATA III 2.5" Internal SSDs are an ideal choice for upgrading your hard drive-based system..Powered by the Phison PS3111 controller.Meets or exceeds RoHS standard.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.Dimensions: 0.3"H x 2.75"W x 3.94"D; form factor: 2.5".Memory capacity: 1TB, based on 3D NAND memory technology.SSD provides 560MBps read speed, 535MBps write speed, and 600MBps data transfer rate.Internal SSD for PC and MAC features SATA/600 interface