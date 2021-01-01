3M VHB 4646 Heavy Duty Mounting Tape - (Pack of 5) 0.5 in. (W) x 4 in. (L) Permanent Bonding Double Sided Tape Strip. Heavy Duty Sealants

Bonding Tape: dark gray adhesive tape offers fast and easily bonds finishing trims and moldings in automobiles, equipment, and heavy-duty vehicles. This mounting tape can be used in place of rivets, screws, spot welds, and liquid adhesives High Resistance: firm foam adhesive tape is highly resistant to moisture, solvents, UV light, chemicals, and high-low temperature cycles, of up to 450°F. The permanent bonding tape ensures stronger sealing even in extreme environments Utility Range: the adhesive tape bonds to high surface energy materials such as glass, aluminum, galvanized steel, and stainless steel. The foam tape ensures safe, reliable sealing across construction, mining, repair, and electrical industries Special Features: viscoelastic foam tape delivers flexible and strong bonds with long-term durability. This heavy duty tape helps in creating quick, permanent sealing even in surfaces exposed to water, thinners, and across dissimilar materials Specifications: 0.025 in. th