Vornado VH203 Personal Heater, One Size , Silver

Unlike Vornado's whole room heaters, the VH203 is designed to circulate heat specifically around your personal space - making it perfect for desktop, tabletop or under desk heating applications. The surprisingly powerful, yet quiet fan wraps you in comfortable superheated air. The VH203 offers noticeable performance from a minimal footprint. Because the VH203 is a Vornado, it features powerful deep pitch fan blades, and advanced safety features such as tip over/heat overload protection and a cool-touch cabinet. Two heat settings allow you to customize your desired heating level, as well as toggle energy consumption between 375W and 750W to avoid the inconvenient circuit overloads that larger heaters can create. With the VH203 - Vornado takes your winter comfort personally.Vortex heat circulation for small/personal spaces2 heat settings (375W or 750W) plus fan only modeCompact size fits easily on or under desktopsUses half the energy vs. full-size heaters (1500W)Tip-over protectionCool touch caseFeatures: Automatic Shut OffCoverage Area-Sq Ft: 128 Sq FtVoice Activation: NoVoltage (volts): 120vHeight (in.): 2 1/8 InchMaximum Temp (f): 115 Degrees FControl Types: On/Off SwitchCountry of Origin: Imported