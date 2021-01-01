Vigo VGT980 Petunia 22-3/4" Matte Stone Vessel Bathroom Sink with Atticus Matte Black 1.2 GPM Wall Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly VIGO VGT980 Bathroom Combo Includes:Matte stone rectangular sinkMatte black finish brass wall mounted faucetMatching pop up drain assemblyVIGO VGT980 Sink Features:Covered under VIGO's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of matte stoneVessel installation - sink will rest on top of counter topVIGO VGT980 Faucet Features:All brass faucet constructionWall mounted - 2 hole faucet with 5-1/4" centers mounts to the wall above sinkSingle lever handlePop-up drain assembly includedCalifornia low flow compliantADA compliantVIGO VGT980 Sink Specifications:Overall Length: 22-3/4" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 15-3/4" (front to back of sink)Sink Height: 5-3/8" (top to bottom)Basin Length: 19-3/4" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 12-1/2" (front to back of basin)VIGO VGT980 Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 5-1/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Reach: 6-5/8" (center of faucet to center of water outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteNumber of Faucet Holes: 2 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 5-1/4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Combination Matte Black