Vigo VGT1017 16" Matte Stone™ Bathroom Vessel Sink with Seville Single Hole Bathroom Faucet - Drain Assembly Included Matte Black Fixture Lavatory

Vigo VGT1017 16" Matte Stone Bathroom Vessel Sink with Seville Single Hole Bathroom Faucet - Drain Assembly Included VIGO™ VGT1017 Sink Features:Covered under VIGO's™ limited lifetime residential or 1 year commercial warrantyConstructed of matte stone resin, a solid non-porous surface Installs in a vessel configurationPop-up drain assembly includedCenter drain locationNon-porous surface is antibacterial and stain resistant for easy cleaningFine grit sandpaper (included w/ all composite sinks) provides quick and easy removal of blemishes or marksVIGO™ VGT1017 Faucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassSingle hole installationSingle lever handleADA compliantCalifornia low flow compliantInstallation hardware includedCovered under VIGO's™ limited lifetime residential and 1 year limited commercial warrantyVIGO™ VGT1017 Sink Specifications:Overall Length: 16" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 16" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 4-5/8" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 15-3/8" (left to right)Basin Width: 15-3/8" (front to back)Basin Height: 4-5/8" (top to bottom)Drain Location: CenterDrain Connection Size: 1-3/4"VIGO™ VGT1017 Faucet Specifications:Height: 13" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 9" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2"Hole Size: 1-3/8"Holes Required: Single hole Combination Matte Black