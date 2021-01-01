Viking VGSU53015B Professional 5 Series 30 Inch Wide Built-In Gas Cooktop Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Cooktops Gas Cooktops

Viking VGSU53015B Professional 5 Series 30 Inch Wide Built-In Gas Cooktop Features: This built-in gas cooktop will add a touch of class to your kitchenSealed burners make it easy to clean, simply pull the grates out and wipe downKnob controls are intuitive and provide a clean lookSimmer settings on all burners provide a low BTU option for sauces and simmeringAutomatic electric ignition alleviates the need for matches or a lighterCovered by a 2 year, 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies: SureSpark™ Ignition System: Ensures automatic ignition/re-ignition should flame extinguish at any time while cooking ScratchSafe™ Grate Design: Provides ultimate protection from scratches and ensures proper placement of the heavy-duty, porcelain-coated cast iron grateSpecifications: Back Left Burner BTU: 12000Back Right Burner BTU: 8000Middle Burner BTU: 12000Front Left Burner BTU: 18000Front Right Burner BTU: 6000Number of Burners: 5Fuel Type: GasHot Surface Indicator Lights: NoCutout Depth: 19-1/8"Cutout Height: 2-3/4"Cutout Width: 27-3/4"Depth: 21"Height: 4-1/2"Width: 30-3/4" Gas Cooktops Stainless Steel