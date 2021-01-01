Vigo VGS3620BLFA Oxford 36" Farmhouse Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Rack Basket Strainer and Cutting Board Stainless Steel

From vigo
Vigo VGS3620BLFA Oxford 36" Farmhouse Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Rack Basket Strainer and Cutting Board
Vigo VGS3620BLFA Oxford 36" Farmhouse Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Rack, Basket Strainer, and Cutting Board This double-bowl kitchen sink kit lets you multitask without the mess. It includes the highest quality 304-series stainless steel kitchen sink, undercoated with VIGO's proprietary SoundAbsorbTM technology to prevent noise and condensation. Made with an internal built-in ledge, this sink holds the included cutting board and roll-up silicone drying rack. Both components can slide in and out of the sink, available when you need them and removable when you don't. Complete with 2 protective bottom sink grids and 2 stainless steel kitchen sink strainers.VIGO VGS3620BLFA Features:SoundAbsorbTM technology: fully coated, padded, and insulated sink has multi-layered sound eliminating technology to prevent condensation and keep your workspace silentIncluded components: Oxford workstation includes 304-series stainless steel sink, black cutting board, black roll-up silicone drying rack, 2 stainless steel strainers, and 2 protective stainless steel bottom gridsPremium 304-series stainless steel: sink is made from durable 16- , 304-series stainless steel construction with a premium satin finish for resilience and longevityScratch-free: included protective bottom grids have vinyl feet and bumpers to prevent cookware from scratching bottom of sinkVersatile use drying rack: the roll-up silicone drying rack is great for holding veggies as you wash them, drying dishes/drinkware, or putting on top of the counter to prevent hot cookware from making contactDouble bowl sink: with two evenly-split bowls, this sink makes multitasking even simpler to encourage a clean workspaceVIGO VGS3620BLFA Specifications:Sink Length: 36" (left to right)Sink Width: 20-1/2" (front to back)Sink Height: 10" (top to bottom)Minimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-1/2"Basin Dimensions (Left): 16-1/2" L x 16-1/8" W x 10" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 16-1/2" L x 16-1/8" W x 10" D Stainless Steel Stainless Steel