Viking VGR74826GLP 48 Inch Wide 6.1 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Liquid Propane Range with Griddle Burgundy Cooking Appliances Ranges Gas Ranges

Viking VGR74826GLP 48 Inch Wide 6.1 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Liquid Propane Range with Griddle Viking raises the bar once again with the introduction of the totally new Viking 7 Series Range Features: 12 high-performance cooking modes including: bake, convection bake, TruConvec Convection Cooking, convection roast, hi, med, and low broil, convection broil, convection dehydrate, convection defrost, proof, and self-clean Thermostatically controlled reversible cast iron griddle/grill evenly to provide consistent cooking across the entire surface and can be easily removed for cleaning TruGlide™ full extension racks allow for safe and easy removal of heavy bakeware GentleClose™ door closes the door slowly, ensuring that delicate baked goods are not disturbed Covered under a 2 year complete unit, 5 year burners, and 90 day cosmetic warranty Made in America Product Technologies: CoolLit™ LED Lights: BlackChrome™ Knobs with CoolLit LED backlighting. VariSimmer™ Setting: The VariSimmer Setting on all burners provides gentle, even simmering at precisely low cooking temperatures. Elevation™ Burners: Elevation Burners with brass flame ports boast 23,000 BTU's across the front of all width configurations, with multiple 15,000 BTUs and one 8,000 BTU burner across the rear. SureSpark™ Ignition System: The exclusive SureSpark Ignition System ensures automatic ignition/re-ignition should the burners extinguish any time while cooking Gourmet-Glo™ Infrared Broiler: Lock in all the savory juices of even the thickest porterhouse with the intense heat of the restaurant-quality Gourmet-Glo Infrared Broiler. Intense heat from broiler sears meats and fish, locking in juices. Rapid Ready™ Preheat System: Wait less and cook more with the Rapid Ready Preheat System. Quick preheat means less time for the user to wait for the oven to be ready to cook in. Specifications: Total Capacity: 6.1 Cu. Ft. Back Left Burner BTU: 13500 Back Right Burner BTU: 13500 Middle Burner BTU: 20000, 8000 Front Left Burner BTU: 20000 Front Right Burner BTU: 20000 Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: No Self Cleaning: No Depth: 25-1/4" Height: 35-15/16" Width: 47-7/8" Gas Ranges Burgundy