Viking VGR5304B 30 Inch Wide 4.02 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Natural Gas Range with GourmetGlo Infrared Broiler and ProFlow Convection Air Baffle Frost
Viking VGR5304B 30 Inch Wide 4.02 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Natural Gas Range with GourmetGlo Infrared Broiler and ProFlow Convection Air Baffle Features: Large 4.02 cu. ft. capacity is spacious enough for even bigger meals Features 4 sealed gas burners Turn knob controls offer easy, intuitive access to settings Included viewing window offers access to check on your food without opening the door Includes a 2-year manufacturer warranty for parts and labor and a 5 year warranty for the burners Product Technologies: GourmetGlo Infrared Broiler : The GourmetGlo Infrared Broiler provides intense heat so you can lock in those savory juices on even the thickest porterhouse steaks. Get a restaurant-quality sear right at home! ProFlow Convection Air Baffle: Specifically designed to ensure balanced airflow, the ProFlow Convection Air Baffle aids in even heat distribution for consistently delicious results Specifications: Total Capacity: 4.02 cu. ft. Back Left Burner BTU: 15000 Back Right Burner BTU: 15000 Front Left Burner BTU: 15000 Front Right Burner BTU: 18500 Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: No Self Cleaning: No Depth: 24-5/16" Height: 35-7/8" Width: 29-7/8" Gas Ranges Frost White