VGA to HDMI Output, CORN HD 1080p TV AV HDTV Video Cable Converter Adapter Plug and Play with Audio for HDTVs, Monitors, displayers, Laptop Desktop.

This product is VGA Audio conversion cable, with the compact portable design, convert through standard definition VGA analog signal resource and input audio into output HDMI. Input: VGA (DB15 Male)and Audio(3.5 Audio Jack). Output: HDMI(Type A 19pin Female) Support resolution up 720P/1080i/1080P output. Support VGA a lot of resolution from 800*600 to 1920*1080 input. Test the known desktop, laptop, security hard disk video and other devices that attached the VGA output can normally work with this product, and it support the usually use system: win10, win8 and so on. Convert VGA +Audio to HDMI output. It applied to the desktop computer, laptop, DVD, Set TOP Box, player and so on VGA signal resource input.