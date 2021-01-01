VGA to HDMI 1080P Full HD Mini VGA to HDMI Audio Video Converter Adapter Box with USB Cable and 35mm Audio Port Cable Support HDTV for PC Laptop.

Best Quality Guranteed. > High Performance - converting analog signal into digital signal from devices with VGA interface (desktop/laptop/HD TV-Box, etc) to devices with HDMI interface (monitor, HDTV, projector) in 6.75Gbps transmission rate, irreversible. > Support High Resolutions - Up to HDTV Input 1080p and output HDMI PC VGA Resolution: 1920 X 1080 at 60Hz > Support 12bit per channel (36bit all channel) deep color Support uncompressed 2 channel audio such as LPCM, and 225MHz/2.25Gbps per channel (6.75Gbps all channel) bandwidth. > Wide Compatibility - Most output devices with VGA ports such as desktop/laptop/HD TV box and most input devices with HDMI port such as monitors/HDTV/projector. Powered by USB power cable, the converter is compatible with more devices than those without external power. > Easy to Use - Plug and play without installing any drivers.