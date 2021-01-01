VGA SVGA Monitor Cable Gold Plated Connectors Support Full HD Displays HDTVs MaletoMale with 35mm Stereo Audio 6 Feet

Premium VGA monitor cables with 3.5mm audio connections are ideal for connecting computer to a monitor or projector with 15-pin VGA port (also known as RGB, DB-15, DE-15, HD-15, HDB-15 or D-sub 15) for video editing, gaming, or video projection; Supports both video and audio with a single cable Supported resolutions: 800x600 (SVGA), 1024x768 (XGA), 1600x1200 (UXGA), 1080p (Full HD), 1920x1200 (WUXGA) and up Supports 3.5mm stereo audio pass-through for audio signal typically used to connect a computer sound to a LCD and LED monitors. Audio cable is 24 inch from VGA connector The combination of 24K Gold-Plated connectors and Bare Copper conductors provides this monitor cable with superior cable performance Package include: SVGA/VGA (Super VGA) Cable with Audio - 6FT, Lifetime Warranty