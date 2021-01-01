From drake digital
VGA Cable 6Feet VGA to VGA Monitor Cable HD15 SVGA for PC Laptop TV Porjector Black and Yellow Color
Advertisement
6 Feet 15 Pin SVGA Cable VGA Male to VGA Male Cable, Easy to Installation and Easy to Use High Definition SVGA Cable Support resolution:800*600 1024*768 1280*720 1280* 960 1366*768 1440*900 1600*900 1920*1080(1080P Full HD) 2560*1600 etc. VGA Monitor Cable Applications for Any Devices with a VGA Interface: LED/LCD Monitor, Projector, PC, Laptop, TV, PSP, TV Box High Quality VGA Cables, Gold Plated Connectors for Optimal Conductivity, Oxygen-Free Copper Conductor for Antioxidation, PVC Jacket for Durability VGA Cord with Two Ferrite Core and Aluminum Foil Shielding for Minimize Crosstalk, Suppress Noise and Protect Against EMI/RFI