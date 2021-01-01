VGA + Audio to HDMI Cable Converter Decoder 1080p male to male with 3.5mm jack Audio USB for Computer Laptop HDTV Projector 1.8M

?VGA to HDMI with Audio?This VGA to HDMI Adapter 6ft cable offers you a convenient way to connect PC, Notebook, Desktop computer that with VGA output(D-Sub, HD 15 pin) to displays with HDMI Input such as projector, monitor, HDTV. It only works for VGA to HDMI, Can not be used as HDMI to VGA cable. And it needs to be power up by 5V USB power when you used it. All in one, no need other cables. Supports Video and Audio Synchronously?This adapter is plug-and-play, no need any software driver. It included 5V USB Power Port and 3.5 mm audio Aux port. So you can enjoy HDMI input with Audio and Video at the same time? High Resolution Support? The VGA input resolution up to 1920x1080; Transmit stereo audio via male 3.5mm Aux Mini Jack. HDMI output supports video resolution up to 1920 x 1080/60Hz, Supports 24-bit. Plug and Play?The USB connector MUST be connected to get power for the bulid-in active VGA-HDMI chipset. Compatible with Windows, Linux OS.