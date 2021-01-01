Vigo VG605148WR Winslow 79-7/8" High x 48-1/8" Wide x 36-1/8" Deep Sliding Frameless Shower Enclosure Clear / Chrome Showers Shower Enclosures Corner

Vigo VG605148WR Winslow 79-7/8" High x 48-1/8" Wide x 36-1/8" Deep Sliding Frameless Shower Enclosure Bring modern streamlined style to your bathroom with the VIGO Winslow Frameless Sliding Door Shower Enclosure. Stainless steel construction and 3/8" tempered glass ensure the enclosure's durability over time. For your convenience, a white, right-draining shower base is included with this shower enclosure. VIGO VG605148WR Features: Covered under VIGO's limited lifetime warranty and a 1-year commercial warranty Constructed of glass ensuring durability and dependability Premier finishing process — finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Winslow line seamlessly Enclosure includes matching shower base Constructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glass A frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the shower Sliding shower door operation acts as a space saver when space in the bathroom is a concern Door opens from the right when installed Enclosure includes single shower door made of tempered glass All hardware required for installation is included VIGO VG605148WR Specifications: Overall Height: 79-7/8" (top to bottom of enclosure) Overall Width: 48-1/8" (left to right of enclosure) Door Width: 19-1/4" (assuming door is not trimmed down) Overall Depth: 36-1/8" (front to back of enclosure) Door Opening Width: 19-1/4" Number of Doors: 1 Installation Type: Corner Glass Thickness: 3/8" Corner Clear / Chrome