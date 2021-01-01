Vigo VG603136WL Sanibel 79-1/2" High x 38" Wide x 40-1/2" Deep Sliding Frameless Shower Enclosure with 5/16" Glass - Shower Pan with Left Hand Drain VIGO™ VG603136WL Shower Frame Features:Covered under VIGO's™ limited lifetime residential or 1 year commercial warrantyGlass shower enclosures may be installed on custom tile bases or for a streamlined installation they may be combined with an acrylic shower baseConstructed of durable 5/16" thick tempered glass and complemented by stainless steel profilesA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerSliding shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsFull-length magnetic catch allowing for door adjustment and waterproof protectionClear PVC side gasket installs vertically onto door to ensure a water-tight seal between door and side panel when the door is in the closed positionTop rail support ensures wall anchoring and reinforces wall stabilityDoor opens to the leftDiscrete door handle mounted on pre drilled glassAll hardware required for installation of shower door is includedShower base includedVIGO™ VG603136WL Shower Tray Features:Fiberglass reinforced acrylic construction with double thresholdDurable cross-linked cast acrylic shell is extremely scratch and stain resistant, yet renewable because the color goes all the way through the materialNon-porous surface makes cleaning and sanitizing faster and more effectiveMulti-layered backing of thick fiberglass / resin encloses wood reinforcement to prevent flexing of floor panPre-leveled with integral tile flange on 2 sides to facilitate installationTextured bottom for extra safetyStandard 3-1/2" pre-drilled drain openingShower drain must be ordered separatelyVIGO™ VG603136WL Specifications:Overall height: 79-1/2" (measured from bottom to top of enclosure)Overall Width: 38" (measured from left to right of enclosure)Overall Depth: 40-1/2" (measured from back to front of enclosure)Glass Thickness: 5/16"Installation Type: CornerOpening Direction: LeftNumber of Panels: 2 Sliding Clear / Chrome