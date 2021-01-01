From vigo
Vigo VG07044 22-1/4" Glass Bathroom Vessel Sink Brown and Gold Fusion Fixture Lavatory Sink Glass
Advertisement
Vigo VG07044 22-1/4" Glass Bathroom Vessel Sink VIGO™ VG07044 Features:Covered under VIGO's™ limited lifetime residential or 1 year commercial warrantyConstructed of glassInstalls in a vessel configurationCenter drain locationVessel sink is scratch and stain resistantSurface treatment prevents from discoloration and fadingVIGO™ VG07044 Specifications:Overall Length: 22-1/4" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 14-1/2" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 4-1/2" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 21-1/4" (left to right)Basin Width: 13-1/2" (front to back)Basin Height: 4" (top to bottom)Drain Connection Size: 1-3/4" Glass Brown and Gold Fusion