Vigo VG07043 16-1/2" Glass Bathroom Vessel Sink White Frost Fixture Lavatory Sink Glass
Vigo VG07043 16-1/2" Glass Bathroom Vessel Sink VIGO™ VG07043 Features:Covered under VIGO's™ limited lifetime residential or 1 year commercial warrantyConstructed of glassInstalls in a vessel configurationCenter drain locationVessel sink is scratch and stain resistantSurface treatment prevents from discoloration and fadingVIGO™ VG07043 Specifications:Overall Length: 16-1/2" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 16-1/2" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 6" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 15-1/2" (left to right)Basin Width: 15-1/2" (front to back)Basin Height: 5-1/2" (top to bottom)Drain Connection Size: 1-3/4" Glass White Frost