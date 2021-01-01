Vigo VG04016 Anvil 16" Circular Matte Stone™ Vessel Bathroom Sink Matte White Fixture Lavatory Sink Solid Surface

Vigo VG04016 Anvil 16" Circular Matte Stone Vessel Bathroom Sink Make a statement with the VIGO Anvil matte stone vessel bathroom sink. Made from solid core composite, this hand-polished sink provides unparalleled strength and resistance to impact. VIGO’s proprietary Matte Stone™ sinks are scratch and fade resistant to make upkeep easy. The Anvil’s cylindrical shape and elevated interior plate offer a unique interpretation of the modern bathroom sink. With water cascading off its sides, the interior plate mimics an infinity pool. High-end in both quality and design, the VIGO Anvil will immediately update any bathroom. VIGO VG04016 Features: Covered under VIGO's limited lifetime warranty Non-porous construction prevents discoloration and fading Matte Stone™ construction is impact and scratch resistant, as well as fire retardant Round vessel shape Standard 1.75 inch drain opening Easy, above counter installation will elevate your bathroom while optimizing counter space Fingerprint-resistant sink stays effortlessly clean despite normal use Long lasting finish maintains resilience for years to come Interior plate creates a waterfall effect while discreetly hiding the drain ADA compliant VIGO VG04016 Specifications: Overall Length: 16" (left to right of sink) Overall Width: 16" (front to back of sink) Overall Height: 5" (top to bottom of sink) Basin Width: 13-5/8" (front to back of basin) Solid Surface Matte White