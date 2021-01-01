TapeCase VF32B Vinyl Foam Tape - [Roll of 100] 3.5 in, Black, Double Coated, Acrylic Adhesive Tape Circle with Closed Cell Foam

Surface Mounting Tape: this double-coated acrylic adhesive tape is best-suited for industrial-grade sealing, cushioning, and gasketing. Ideally designed for joining rough irregular surfaces, the closed cell foam tape creates air and water seals Utility: this permanent bonding tape offers both interior and exterior applications. Warehouses, manufacturing facilities, recreational vehicle, electronic, and vending industries regularly use this tape for creating durable surface bonds High Strength: conformable foam tape provides permanent bonds on glass, metals, and high surface energy plastics. It is frequently used to mount electronic screens, panels, equipment, fiberglass trim panels, and safety signs Resistivity: highly resistant to humidity, solvents, UV light, chemicals, and water. The surface adhesion tape ensures stronger sealing even in extreme environments Product Specifications: 0.031 in. thick Vinyl Foam tape circle has 3.5 in. diameter