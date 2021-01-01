Elegant Lighting VF15030WH Americana 30" Wide Vanity Set with Cabinet Marble Top and Undermount Sink White Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets Single

Elegant Lighting VF15030WH Americana 30" Wide Vanity Set with Cabinet, Marble Top, and Undermount Sink Americana 30" Wide Vanity SetFrom its Italian Carrara white marble top to its contemporary-styled hand painted white cabinet, this member of the “Americana” vanity collection is sure to enhance either your home or office bathroom. Beneath its lustrous, natural marble top and an oval, white porcelain under mount sink, is a cabinet with 4 handsome drawers on each side and 2 center doors with a single shelf for all your bathroom essentials, highlighted with recessed panel doors, brushed steel bar handle and knobs and stands on strong solid pedestal feet. A wonderful balance of simplicity and practical function!FeaturesPre-drilled faucet holes8” spreadWhite porcelain undermount sinkIncludes 1 shelfBrushed steel finish hardwareFree standing vanity setMarble vanity topFaucet shown is not includedComes completely assembled with expertly engineered packagingFinished back sideDrain assembly not includedPlease note that due to the natural characteristics of the stone, the color and/or pattern of each countertop may vary from the pictures. No two slabs of marble are the same. SpecificationsOverall Width: 30"Overall Height: 35"Overall Depth: 21.5"Overall Weight: 107.8 lbsSink Length: 15.5"Sink Depth: 12"Sink Height: 7"Sink Drain Hole Size: 1.75"Faucet Hole Size: 1.5"Faucet Hole Spacing: 8" Single White