Elegant Lighting VF-1102 Camille 60" Wide Double Vanity Set with Cabinet Stone Top and Undermount Sink Silver / Mirror Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets

Elegant Lighting VF-1102 Camille 60" Wide Double Vanity Set with Cabinet, Stone Top and Undermount Sink Camille 60" Wide Vanity SetOur unique “nouveau” vanity brings together the best of contemporary styling and functionality to your home or office bathroom, design with authentic White marble, top-grade mirrors, hand-rubbed silver finish, brushed steel knobsTopped with an authentic Carrara white marble imported from Italy, with 2 side drawers and 4 doors decorated in crisscrossed mirror panels and in hand-rubbed silver finish, brushed steel knobs and ring pulls, this vanity will add a clean, sharp contemporary look and destined to please. FeaturesFree standing vanity setWhite Carerra marble countertop2 x Undermount porcelain sinksCabinet constructed of solid wood and MDFFinished back sideSilver chrome hardwareFaucet and drain assembly not includedSpecificationsOverall Width: 60"Overall Height: 35"Overall Depth: 21"Product Weight: 205.48 lbsSink Length: 15.25"Sink Depth: 12.25"Sink Height: 7"Sink Drain Hole Size: 1.75"Faucet Hole Size: 1.5"Faucet Hole Spacing: 8" Double Silver / Mirror