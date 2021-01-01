3M VetRap Assorted Bright Colors Horse Bandage, 2-in, 18 count

For over 40 years, horse owners have counted on 3M VetRap Assorted Colors Equine Bandaging Tape to patch up ponies. This versatile, high-performance bandaging tape sticks to itself without sticking to hair, so it won’t irritate your pet or pull their hair. With a wide array of applications, horse owners and veterinarians commonly use this handy bandage for support and compression or to secure bandages and catheters. Made with lightweight, breathable materials, this wound dressing is the perfect medical supply to keep handy for first aid and emergency care.