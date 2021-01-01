Vetra 20 LED Pendant Light by Marset - Color: White - Finish: White - (A689-014)

Designed around a traditional blown-Glass profile, the Vetra 20 LED Pendant Light by Marset uses a completely closed Glass diffuser as a reflector to creatively place the light source outside, rather than inside, the shade. The dream vision of designer Joan Gaspar, this fixture gives off more light than youd expect, much of which is directed down (which makes it a uniquely well suited solution for task lighting in workspaces and creative corners). When turned on, this fixture creates a vibrant light that seems to hover and take on a life of its own, highlighting the minimal profile that gives it such definition. Its a wonderful and unique touch thats essential for the contemporary home. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: White