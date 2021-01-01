Cool Veterinary Animal Doctor Shirts and Gifts Veterinarians Need Heroes Too | Funny Vet Tech Appreciation Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Know a trained veterinarian or animal doctor healing pets through veterinary medicine? Sarcastic vet technician shirt for working in an animal hospital, clinic or vet school! Use your animal science degree to save dogs, cats, exotic pets and farm animals. This vet tech week shirt is a cool birthday, christmas or graduation gift for men, women, dad, mom, kids, veterinary student, assistant or animal physician. Show your love for veterinary science and treating more than one species of four legged patients! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only