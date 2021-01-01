Vesta LED Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (AT7924-BK)

The simplicity with which the Vesta LED Wall Sconce from Kuzco Lighting was designed gives it a timeless quality, and it can install either vertically or horizontally in living rooms, bathrooms, dining rooms, or bedrooms for a bit of added adaptability. This fixture is outfitted with an Aluminum construction, ensuring longevity in the face of frequent use and exposure to moisture. The LED light sources are concealed behind the rectangular front panel, aiming the light at the wall for a soft, diffused glow. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black