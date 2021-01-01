Vesta LED Multi Light Pendant Light by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Matte - (869040-22)

The Vesta LED Multi Light Pendant Light by Fine Art Lamps was named after and inspired by one of the brightest and largest asteroids in our solar system. Created by glass artisans, using the unique technique of freehand glassblowing to create sculptural pieces that capture the landscape of the rocky form that inspired it, these simply suspended pieces are made individually, resulting in one of a kind, contemporary pieces of art. Supported by a beautifully finished canopy, the body of these pieces are brought to life with a ghostlike layer of illumination that runs throughout their form as they brighten their surroundings. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold