Tough as titanium, this 18-inch VIGO rectangular tempered glass vessel bowl bathroom sink set is the epitome of durability and style. The above-counter installation VIGO Titanium vessel sink is made from solid tempered glass construction. It has a textured exterior and a polished interior and is scratch-resistant. Non-porous, this bathroom sink prevents discoloration and fading. It is handmade, and therefore features slight color variations that prevent no two sinks from being exactly alike. Easy to clean, this bathroom sink is just what you need to expertly update your entire bathroom setup. It is perfectly paired with the VIGO Duris vessel bathroom faucet in a modern matte black finish. The faucet is made from solid brass construction and plated in 7 layers of premium finish to resist rust, corrosion, and tarnish. It operates at a 1.2 gpm flow rate and has an easy, single-hole installation. Sleek and stately, this faucet is in a class of its own. With the water and temperature controls operated by a single lever, the Duris is ADA compliant and easy to use. It includes all mounting hardware and hot/cold waterlines, and features standard US plumbing 3/8 inch connections, as well as a standard 1-3/8 inch diameter opening. Included in this set is a matching finish pop-up drain without overflow. VIGO Vessel sink Slate Grey Glass Vessel Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (13-in x 18.125-in) | VGT1603