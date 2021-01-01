Simply divine, the VIGO simply silver tempered glass vessel bowl bathroom sink and Linus single-hole vessel faucet set in a chrome finish is anything but basic. The sink's tempered glass measures a 1/2 inch thick and is nonporous, resisting discoloration and fading to keep this sink in your home for years to come. Sturdy and strong, this sink's construction prevents dangerous breakage and shards. Polished in the interior and textured on the exterior, the VIGO simply silver vessel bowl sink is easy to clean. The sink is perfectly paired with the VIGO Linus single-hole, single lever vessel bathroom faucet in a chrome finish. The faucet is made from solid brass construction and plated in 7 layers of premium finish to resist rust, corrosion, and tarnish. It operates at a 1.2 gpm flow rate and has an easy, single-hole installation. The Linus is made extra durable with its 500, 000 use tested sedal ceramic disc cartridge, which expertly resists drips and leaks to add functional excellence to an already optimal setup. With the water and temperature controls operated by a single lever, this bathroom faucet is ADA compliant and easy to use. It includes all mounting hardware and hot/cold waterlines, and features standard US plumbing 3/8 inch connections, as well as a standard 1-3/8 inch diameter opening. Included in this set is a matching finish pop-up drain without overflow. VIGO Vessel sink Simply Silver Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) | VGT839