The cutting-edge design of the VIGO hibiscus Matte StoneTM vessel bathroom sink set with the Amada single-hole, single-lever vessel bathroom faucet in a premium finish is both modern and classic. Clean lines and beautiful geometry epitomize this duo. The sink is made of non-porous Matte StoneTM composite, an impact and scratch-resistant material that is sure to last through years of use. The sink's partner is the exceptional VIGO Amada vessel bathroom faucet, of which the sleek spout sends water gracefully cascading directly into the hibiscus sink's basin. The Amada is made from solid brass to be rust, tarnish, and corrosion-resistant. It has a 500, 000 use tested Sedal ceramic disc cartridge and a mineral-resistant nozzle that prevents unsanitary buildup, making the Amada easy to clean. A single handle operates the water and temperature controls to make this faucet easy to use. It has a single hole installation and includes All mounting hardware and hot/cold waterlines for ease and efficiency. With a 1.2 gpm flow rate, this faucet is eco-friendly and WaterSense compliant, making it perfect for water conservation without sacrificing water pressure. Inside the sink is an easy push, matching finish pop-up drain, of which the 1-3/4 In. sink drain hole perfectly fits. Rich in style and even better in construction, this bathroom sink set is a work of art. VIGO Vessel sink Matte White Matte Stone Vessel Square Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16-in x 16-in) | VGT937