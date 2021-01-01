Experience luxurious design with functional excellence in this VIGO russet round tempered glass vessel bathroom sink and Linus single-hole vessel bathroom faucet in a chrome finish set. The above-counter installation vessel sink is made from solid tempered glass construction. It has a textured exterior and a polished interior and is scratch-resistant. Non-porous, this bathroom sink prevents discoloration and fading. It is handmade, and therefore features slight color variations that prevent no two sinks from being exactly alike. Easy to clean, this bathroom sink is just what you need to expertly update your entire bathroom setup. It is perfectly paired with the Linus single hole vessel bathroom faucet in a chrome finish. This faucet is made from solid brass construction and plated in 7 layers of premium finish to resist rust, corrosion, and tarnish. It operates at a 1.2 gpm flow rate and has an easy, single-hole installation. With the water and temperature controls operated by a single lever, this bathroom faucet is ada compliant and easy to use. It includes All mounting hardware and hot/cold waterlines, and features standard US plumbing 3/8 In. connections, as well as a standard 1-3/8 In. diameter opening. Included in this set is a matching finish pop-up drain without overflow. VIGO Vessel sink Gold and Brown Fusion Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) in Red | VGT110