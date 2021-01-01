From decode
Decode Vessel Large Pendant Light - Color: Grey
Designed by Samuel Wilkinson”the creator of the inventive Plumen bulb”the Decode Vessel Large Pendant is a hand-blown glass shade that perfectly displays any style of bulb. Different glass colors and metal finishes add personality to this humble design, changing the tint of the interior light source with every option. The base is left open to aim unobstructed light below, while the surrounding light provides a nice accent for interiors and dining spaces. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Grey. Finish: Black