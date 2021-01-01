Contractor Express Cabinets Vesper White Shaker Assembled Plywood 33 in. x 15 in. x 12 in. Wall Kitchen Cabinet with Soft Close

Add a minimalist touch to your home with this wall kitchen cabinet from the Express Vesper White collection by Contractor Express Cabinets. Featuring a white satin vinyl finish and Shaker-style doors and drawer fronts, it will give your kitchen a light, timeless look. The doors and drawer fronts are crafted from MDF with a flat recessed center panel and the cabinets are constructed from CARB II compliant plywood. Its full-depth, 3/4 in. thick adjustable shelves add storage and concealed steel door hinges are adjustable for perfect door alignment. Durable and strong, this cabinet has lasting style.