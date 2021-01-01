Tripp Lite VESA Mounting Plate for U442-DOCK20-B Docking Station (U442-DOCK20-VMB)

MOUNTS YOUR TRIPP LITE DOCKING STATION BEHIND YOUR MONITOR: This sturdy mounting plate attaches the Tripp Lite U442-DOCK20-B docking station to the rear of your monitor using the included hardware. By mounting your USB-C docking station behind your monitor, you can clear up valuable desk space, cut down on disorganized cable clutter and help prevent cables from becoming accidentally disconnected. Note: this VESA mounting plate is designed only for the Tripp Lite U442-DOCK20-B USB-C docking station. MADE FROM DURABLE MATERIALS: Made from durable SECC metal engineered to stand up to everyday commercial application use, the U442-DOCK20-VMB supports 75 x 75 mm and 100 x 100 mm VESA mounting patterns to provide you with a clutter-free workstation. NOTE: This VESA mounting plate is designed only for the Tripp Lite U442-DOCK20-B USB-C docking station.