Corbett Lighting Vertigo LED Mini Pendant Light - Color: Gold

Capturing the imagination. The Vertigo LED Mini Pendant is a signature design by Corbett Lighting that brings a unique kinetic element to a modern space. Fashioned from hand-crafted Iron, the asymmetrically alluring design showcases a mixture of circular fused rings bound around an Opal White Acrylic cylindrical shade. Suspended from a hang straight canopy with an adjustable stem, the LED luminaire sends light through the rings and below. A dazzling decorative light with plenty of standalone charm, the mini pendant makes an even bigger statement as a grouping or lined up together above a kitchen island, bar or dining table. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Leaf with Polished Stainless Accents