84" Vertical Stripe Curtain Sheer Gray - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Dress up any window of your home with the light and airy elegance of the Vertical Stripe Curtain Sheer Gray from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. The white curtain is patterned with gray stripes running vertically over the textured surface. The sheer fabric of this curtain allows light to flow gently into the room while adding an instant infusion of style into your room. Fitted with a rod pocket and back tab that help the curtain rod slip through easily, creating elegant gathers with clean lines, this textured curtain panel brings elegant style to any room’s decor. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends. Size: 84". Pattern: Multi Stripe.