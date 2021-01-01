From balanceuticals group
Vertical Phone Holster Smooth PU Leather Holster Belt Clip Pouch Wallet Case with Card Slots Compatible with iPhone 11 XS Max 8 Plus 7 Plus Samsung.
Advertisement
Magnetic self-closing flap holds your phone securely in place. With 3 card slots and a transparent windows. Approximate Outer Dimensions: 6.75 in. x 3.5 inx 0.75 in. Compatible with: iPhone 11Pro Max, 11, XS Max, XR, 8 Plus/7 Plus/ 6 Plus/ 6s Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/9/8/5/4/S20+/S10+/S9 Plus/S8 Plus and other same size smartphones Stylish design with soft inner lining, belt clip and card slot, the inside of the case, keep the card holder flap's snap. Package includes:1x Leather Case, 1 xFree Classic Simple Elegant Durable Attachable Key Chain. You will be very surprised high quality of this key ring!