Vertical Nylon Holster Compatible with iPhone SE2 2020 7 8 11 Pro XR X Carrying Cell Phone Holster Belt Holder Case Pouch with Card Slot for.

The holster case for 4.5 to 6.5-inch smartphone, such as Samsung Galaxy A10e/A30s/S9 Plus/S10e, iPhone SE 2020, LG Stylo 5,adjustable rubber side fits with cell phones with case on. The cell phone holster with high quality PU leather and Oxford nylon material, two types of material designs look more stylish and classic. A large card holder on the front, hold your cash, bank cards or business cards. This pouch case has invisible metal buckle in the front, strong magnetic closure keeps your phone and cards safe when not in use. It effectively prevents accidental opening. The pouch case with metal carabiner belt clip is excellent for lovers of walking in the woods, hiking and outdoor life. On the left side there is also a convenient pen holder to record something at any time. The internal fabric of waist case is soft, which helps to protect the smartphone screen, without causing potential scratches during the extraction and insertion movements of the phone.