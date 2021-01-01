From wac lighting
WAC Lighting Vertical Louvered LED Step and Wall Light - Color: White
Advertisement
The Vertical Louvered LED Step and Wall Light by WAC Lighting is constructed from durable die-cast aluminum and finished with an abrasion-resistant powder coating that makes it resistant to elements of weather. This rectangular structure features louvered accents that direct the illumination at specific angles. It houses an dimmable, energy-efficient LED light that enables you to customize the light intensity. Magnetized for easy installation and maintenance. Finish: White